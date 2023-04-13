SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $489.06 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $489.06 million and $47.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00028980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,362.55 or 1.00034932 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38977067 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $47,759,016.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

