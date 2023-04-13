Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Holdings Reduced by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Skyline Champion makes up about 3.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Skyline Champion worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,188. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $868,954.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

