Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Down 2.9%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 22,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 217,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 3.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.