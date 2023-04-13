Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Down 2.9%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 22,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 217,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

