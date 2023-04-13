Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

SWKS stock opened at $107.89 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $124.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

