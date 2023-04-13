Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Down 3.7%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. 167,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 416,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $572.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37.

Insider Activity at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.