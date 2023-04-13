Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Down 1.1%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. 185,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 254,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smart Sand

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $8,902,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

Further Reading

