Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,050.42

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,050.42 ($37.78) and traded as low as GBX 2,906 ($35.99). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,952 ($36.56), with a volume of 273,539 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,430 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($42.11) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($61.92) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,104.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,053.12. The stock has a market cap of £7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 952.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a €1.08 ($1.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,880.13%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

