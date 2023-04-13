SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.58

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.58 and traded as high as C$31.88. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$31.68, with a volume of 164,602 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 351.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.43.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

About SNC-Lavalin Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

