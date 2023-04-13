Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQM. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance
Shares of SQM stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
