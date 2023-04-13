Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQM. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

