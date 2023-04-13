SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 2.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 806,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,114,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

SomaLogic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $574.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 684,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SomaLogic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,531,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SomaLogic by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,594,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

