SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 2.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 806,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,114,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SLGC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
SomaLogic Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $574.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.
Institutional Trading of SomaLogic
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 684,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SomaLogic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,531,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SomaLogic by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,594,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
