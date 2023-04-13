Songbird Hits 24 Hour Volume of $982,123.30 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Songbird has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $95.00 million and $982,123.30 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.

Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.

SGB is the main utility and test token for the protocol. This token has a capped supply of 15 billion tokens. Notably, SGB was airdropped to eligible holders of Ripple’s XRP in July 2021. The system was set up to distribute 0.1511 SGB per every 1 XRP held. This was the only distribution of the token. There was no pre-mine conducted by the developers.”

