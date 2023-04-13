Source Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

