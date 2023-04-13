Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,861 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $313.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

