Source Financial Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

