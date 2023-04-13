Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 14,978 shares.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. The firm manages the Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

Featured Stories

