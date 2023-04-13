Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.26.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

