Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.26.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
Shares of SWN opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
