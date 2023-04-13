S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.
SPGI stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.71. The stock had a trading volume of 247,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,435. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $403.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.13.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
