SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lowered by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,594,000 after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

