SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,389,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,037,952 shares.The stock last traded at $37.56 and had previously closed at $37.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,435,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 131,792 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,413,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,240,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,867,000 after purchasing an additional 410,945 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 779,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 658,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 538,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 98,536 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

