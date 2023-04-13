Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Decreased by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 989,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,643. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

