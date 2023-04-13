Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.53. 964,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,420. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

