Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 4.0% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Starbucks stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.66. 1,607,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,552. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

