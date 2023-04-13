Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,189. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after acquiring an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.