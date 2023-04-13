Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Up to $34.10

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $35.44. Steven Madden shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 142,621 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after buying an additional 586,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $15,660,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $11,127,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

