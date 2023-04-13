Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 167,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,270. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,746,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 403,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,394 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Featured Articles

