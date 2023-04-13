STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $49.69

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.69, but opened at $51.00. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 564,371 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.