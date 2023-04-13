STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $49.69

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STMGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.69, but opened at $51.00. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 564,371 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

