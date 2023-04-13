StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.
