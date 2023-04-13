StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Culp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

