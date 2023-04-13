StockNews.com Downgrades SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Sell

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
SCYNEXIS Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.16.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
