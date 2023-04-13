StockNews.com Downgrades SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Sell

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 285,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

