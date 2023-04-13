Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

