Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Middlefield Banc makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.0 %

MBCN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBCN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.