Stratis Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $87.55 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,003.15 or 0.06578497 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,052,637 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

