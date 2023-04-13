Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $601.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Swisscom stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

