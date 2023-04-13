Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $13,919,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth $344,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

