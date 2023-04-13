T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.
Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %
T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.58. The stock had a trading volume of 353,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,060. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.