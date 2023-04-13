T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.58. The stock had a trading volume of 353,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,060. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.