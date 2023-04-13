Taglich Brothers Weighs in on BioSig Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for BioSig Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BioSig Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

BSGM stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

