Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,740,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,627,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

