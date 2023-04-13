Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,536. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

