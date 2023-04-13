Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.62. 928,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

