Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

TGT traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $162.10. 458,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,321. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

