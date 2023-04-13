Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.58) to GBX 940 ($11.64) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

