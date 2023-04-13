TD Securities Raises D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target to C$10.50

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of D2L from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of D2L to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Price Performance

DTLIF stock opened at C$5.76 on Monday. D2L has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.34.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.