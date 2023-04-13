TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading Down 0.5%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.