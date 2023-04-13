TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

TELUS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.94 and a 1 year high of C$34.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.77. The stock has a market cap of C$40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Announces Dividend

TELUS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

