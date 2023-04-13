Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of -0.05.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
