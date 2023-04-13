Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of -0.05.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Increases Dividend

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.16. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

