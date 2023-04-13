Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $357.90 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $357.90 million and approximately $228.22 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004475 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 251,599,510 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

