Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.75

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 235.75 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 268.50 ($3.33). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 267.70 ($3.32), with a volume of 10,647,730 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 308 ($3.81).

Tesco Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,268.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tesco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesco

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Caroline Silver bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($46,439.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,165 shares of company stock worth $3,791,360. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

