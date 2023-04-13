Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $180.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $572.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.