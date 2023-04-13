Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.67. 45,705,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,129,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The stock has a market cap of $588.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.