Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.69. 1,157,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,932. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

